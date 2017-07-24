Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
2
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Multidisciplinary Clinic1801 Inwood Rd # 77, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-2900
3
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had my gull bladder removed and a hernia repaired by Dr. Hamilton back in 2014. My experience was great considering the circumstances of having a gull bladder attack. Great surgeon, wonderful bedside manner and great follow up after surgery. IF I ever need surgery again, I hope she is my surgeon.
About Dr. Elizabeth Hamilton, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1689699134
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada
- General Surgery
