Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Halloran, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center and University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus.



Dr. Halloran works at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Hospital Bldg in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.