Dr. Guastello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Guastello, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Guastello, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with LMH Health.
Cardiovascular Specialists of Lawrence1130 W 4th St Ste 2050, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 841-3636
- LMH Health
Dr Guestello is very well informed and trained. She took the time and initiative to run a specialized test on me that no other cardiologist ever thought to do and she probably saved my life. She spends ample time explaining and she champions women's heart health just as men's.
About Dr. Elizabeth Guastello, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982721684
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
