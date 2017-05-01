See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD

General Surgery
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Grubbs works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center
    1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6161
  2. 2
    Surgical Oncology
    1400 PRESSLER ST, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 792-6940

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 01, 2017
    My boyfriend 3yrs ago was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Once we got the biopsy results back showing it was 100% cancer we asked to be referred to MD Anderson. At that point we were referred to endo Dr Elizabeth Grubbs one of the best surgeons you could meet she was informative , took time with us to explain options and had a genuine compassion for patients.. she is truely a blessing to have as a surgeon. Very detailed oriented .. thanks to all of the staff as well very caring people.
    Robin in Alexandria,Louisiana — May 01, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063458206
    Education & Certifications

    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grubbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grubbs works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Grubbs’s profile.

    Dr. Grubbs has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubbs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

