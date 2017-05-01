Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Grubbs works at Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.