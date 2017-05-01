Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
Surgical Oncology1400 PRESSLER ST, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My boyfriend 3yrs ago was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Once we got the biopsy results back showing it was 100% cancer we asked to be referred to MD Anderson. At that point we were referred to endo Dr Elizabeth Grubbs one of the best surgeons you could meet she was informative , took time with us to explain options and had a genuine compassion for patients.. she is truely a blessing to have as a surgeon. Very detailed oriented .. thanks to all of the staff as well very caring people.
About Dr. Elizabeth Grubbs, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grubbs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubbs has seen patients for Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.