Dr. Grossman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Grossman, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Grossman, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Grossman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cal. Dermatology PC2323 De la Vina St Ste 101, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 869-6544
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Dr. Grossman’s advice has literally changed my life. I have had acne most of my life and after 6 months of working with her, my skin is clear. I’ve tried everything else, including other derms. She is kind, encouraging, honest and realistic about results. She and her staff is incredibly prompt and helpful and I never feel rushed or like I can’t get my questions (even ones that don’t relate to my acne) answered. I absolutely recommend going to see her!
About Dr. Elizabeth Grossman, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1366608994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grossman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.