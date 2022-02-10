Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Grosen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Benewah Community Hospital, Kootenai Health and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Grosen works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA with other offices in Spokane Valley, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Peritoneal Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.