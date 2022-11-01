Dr. Grethen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zionsville, IN. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Grethen works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Zionsville Primary and Specialty Care10801 N Michigan Rd Ste 100, Zionsville, IN 46077 Directions (317) 344-1234
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr Grethen has been my doctor for 10 years as I have been diagnosed with osteoporosis. Through her my bone density has improved, my meds are carefully monitored, and she thinks through decisions with me regarding meds. She is just the best listener. She takes time. Never seems rushed. Very responsive when I use the patient portal. I wish all my doctors wre as good as she is
About Dr. Elizabeth Grethen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1962660522
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grethen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grethen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grethen works at
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Grethen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grethen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grethen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grethen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.