Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Graul, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Phase 2 Center for Womens Health348 E 4500 S Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (435) 264-5460Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- St. Mark's Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- American Heritage
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Conseco
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- PEHP
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wise Provider Networks
How was your appointment with Dr. Graul?
She was very nice straight and to the point which I appreciate
- Gynecology
- English
- 1417074865
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Medical Center Of Delaware`
- Medical Center Of Delaware`
- University of Utah School of Medicine - Salt Lake City
Dr. Graul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Graul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Graul has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Graul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Graul. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Graul.
