Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grasee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Grasee works at
Locations
-
1
Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 706-1411
-
2
Carmel Cosmetic and Plastic Surgeons12425 Old Meridian St Ste B1, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 581-0001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MDwise
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grasee?
After being diagnosed with breast cancer, I was terrified for reconstructive surgery. Dr Grasee was personable and explained all the steps to the procedure. She gave me time to process and answered all my questions along the way. From office visits to the surgeries, she was amazing. Her bed side manner is a perfect 10! She truly is a one of a kind surgeon.
About Dr. Elizabeth Grasee, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1740223510
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grasee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grasee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grasee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grasee works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grasee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grasee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grasee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grasee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.