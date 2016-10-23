Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
Sutter Medical Foundation8170 Laguna Blvd, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 455-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a large cyst removed and Dr Gonzalez was very quick in getting me to surgery.... she cared that I was worried about the cyst being cancerous and made it a priority to get it out. She showed nothing but professionalism and compassion while handling my care. I have very little postoperative pain.... surgery done by laparoscopic.
About Dr. Elizabeth Gonzalez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396767786
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nv School Of Med
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Uc Berkeley
