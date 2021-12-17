Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Gernhardt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Forty Fort, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Gernhardt works at Boyle Family Practice in Forty Fort, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.