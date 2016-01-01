Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Mathew, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Mathew, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ashland, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Mathew works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kings Daughters Medical Specialties Interventional Spine613 23rd St, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 408-7438Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mathew?
About Dr. Elizabeth Mathew, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1346589132
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mathew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mathew works at
Dr. Mathew has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mathew has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.