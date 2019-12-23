Dr. Elizabeth Gay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Gay, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Gay, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Pulmonary/ critical care medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York USA
Dr. Gay works at
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Lung Center15 Francis St # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (844) 294-5864
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr Gay is pleasant, attentive, knowledgeable, and sensitive... fortunate to have this wonderful professional in my corner.
- Pulmonology
- English
- Pulmonary/ critical care medicine, Mount Sinai School of Medicine, New York, New York USA
- University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gay has seen patients for Asthma, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gay.
