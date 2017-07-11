Dr. Elizabeth Parro Gawey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parro Gawey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Parro Gawey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Parro Gawey, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Parro Gawey works at
Locations
-
1
Gawey Dermatology3435 NW 56th St Ste 707, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 951-8711Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parro Gawey?
I have been seeing Dr. Gawey for over twenty years. Seriously listens to concerns, both large and small. WIsh all my doctors were like Dr. Gawey!
About Dr. Elizabeth Parro Gawey, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942215900
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parro Gawey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parro Gawey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parro Gawey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parro Gawey works at
Dr. Parro Gawey has seen patients for Acne, Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parro Gawey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Parro Gawey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parro Gawey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parro Gawey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parro Gawey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.