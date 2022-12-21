Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Gardner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Gardner works at YALE ORTHOPEDICS & REHABILITATION in New Haven, CT with other offices in Guilford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.