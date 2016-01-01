See All Gastroenterologists in Rockville, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Gantt, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Gantt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.

Dr. Gantt works at Associates In Gastroenterology in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associates In Gastroenterology
    9420 Key West Ave Ste 202, Rockville, MD 20850 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 251-9555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
  • Medstar Montgomery Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Treatment Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Gantt, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1619973963
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Yale
    Residency
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vassar College
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
