Dr. Elizabeth Galan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Galan works at Family Practice Litchfield Cnty in Torrington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.