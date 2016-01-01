See All Dermatologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD is a Dermatologist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Gaines works at Connecticut Dermatology Group in Stamford, CT with other offices in Milford, CT and Norwalk, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stamford Office
    1250 Summer St Ste 201, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 975-1112
  2. 2
    Milford Office
    233 Broad St Ste 1, Milford, CT 06460 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Pediatric Associates of Norwalk & Darien PC
    761 Main Ave, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 810-4151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norwalk Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cold Sore
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Cold Sore
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection

Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Redness Chevron Icon
Fine Lines Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134394109
    Education & Certifications

    • SUNY Downstate Brooklyn
    • New York University
    • University of Virginia
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Gaines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaines has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaines.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

