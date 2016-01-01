Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fruge using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elizabeth Fruge, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Fruge, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fruge works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stepg1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fruge?
About Dr. Elizabeth Fruge, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1922340710
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Emergency Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fruge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fruge works at
Dr. Fruge has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fruge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fruge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fruge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.