Dr. Frisse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Frisse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Frisse, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri - Columbia and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Frisse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bluegrass OB GYN353 New Shackle Island Rd Ste 341C, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (214) 365-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frisse?
She is great and wonderful doctor to have she has helped me soon much
About Dr. Elizabeth Frisse, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1669882635
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University
- University of Missouri - Columbia
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frisse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frisse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frisse works at
Dr. Frisse has seen patients for Preeclampsia and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frisse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Frisse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frisse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frisse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frisse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.