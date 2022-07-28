Dr. Elizabeth Francis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Francis, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Francis, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo.
Locations
Barrington Park Dermatological Associates PC220 Linden Oaks Ste 300, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 383-4420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, funny, thorough. My yearly visits are always a treat Also parking is good, COVID precautions excellent, staff very nice and accommodating.
Education & Certifications
- Genl Med Ctr
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francis has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.
