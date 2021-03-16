Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fortin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Center for Blood Research800 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 523-7900
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Fortin is a fantastic physician. I had seen many doctors for my issue and she was the first to be able to diagnose me and recommend treatment! Am very happy to be her patient.
About Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1851813281
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Fortin has seen patients for Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fortin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
