Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Fortin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Fortin works at Mass Eye And Ear in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.