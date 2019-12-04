Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Fontana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Fontana works at NORTH SHORE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New York, NY, New Hyde Park, NY, Plainview, NY and Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.