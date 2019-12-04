Dr. Elizabeth Fontana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fontana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fontana, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Fontana, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 325-7036
Lenox Hill Hospital100 E 77th St, New York, NY 10075 Directions (516) 325-7036
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 325-7036Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Northwell Health Physician Partners Family Medicine at Plainview25 Central Park Rd, Plainview, NY 11803 Directions (516) 719-3096
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery & Spine at Great Neck805 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 550-2100
North Shore Physician Partners611 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7036
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
will recommend her 100% to people. her people's skills is A+. She never raises her voices but drives her point home. Very respectful of people's feelings and their space. She will move every obstacle to get the job done
About Dr. Elizabeth Fontana, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730332594
- Tumor fellowship - Neuroscience Institute/Swedish Medical Center
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard College
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Fontana works at
