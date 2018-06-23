Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Flodin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.



Dr. Flodin works at LVPG Obstetrics and Gynecology-Valley Center Parkway in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.