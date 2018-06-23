Dr. Elizabeth Flodin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flodin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Flodin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Flodin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Flodin works at
Locations
Lvpg Ob & Gyn - Valley Center Pkwy1665 Valley Center Pkwy Ste 130, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 317-0208
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Flodin was amazing!! She performed my robotic surgery and it was perfection! Recovery was super simple and virtually pain free. She has changed my quality of life and I would highly recommend to her! She’s a woman who knows exactly was she’s doing and is a true professional.
About Dr. Elizabeth Flodin, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
