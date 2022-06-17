Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY.
Biltmore Psychiatric Group6245 N 24th Pkwy Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 843-0035
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Fitzpatrick has been such a support to me for last two years! She is caring, attentive and compassionate. I don’t know what I’d do without her. She has literally saved my life. If you need help, call her!
About Dr. Elizabeth Fitzpatrick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1528189206
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
