Dr. Elizabeth Fitzgerald, DO is a Dermatologist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fitzgerald works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Shaving of Skin Lesion and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.