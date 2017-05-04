See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in New York, NY
Pediatric Pulmonology
3.5 (3)
21 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Fiorino, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Pulmonology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Fiorino works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Home Sleep Study
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
PET-CT Scan
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tuberculosis Screening
Ultrasound, Endobronchial
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cystic Fibrosis
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Hypertension
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Systemic Sclerosis
Viral Infection
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 04, 2017
    great MD who is thorough, takes the time to answer your questions, and is very friendly with children.
    tariq in Hicksville, NY — May 04, 2017
    About Dr. Elizabeth Fiorino, MD

    Pediatric Pulmonology
    21 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1225249741
    Education & Certifications

    Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia
    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Pediatric Pulmonology
