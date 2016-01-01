Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Finley-Belgrad, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Dr. Finley-Belgrad works at Diagnostic/Evaluation Counslng in Youngstown, OH with other offices in Hermitage, PA and Canfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.