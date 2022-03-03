Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Fernandez works at
Locations
601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 305, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fernandez is a great doctor and makes you feel comfortable and takes great care of her patients. Her staff is great and friendly!!!
About Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790866671
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
