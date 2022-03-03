Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Fernandez, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Fernandez works at Cardiovascular Specialists of South Florida in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.