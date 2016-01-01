Dr. Elizabeth Faust, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Faust, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Faust, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA.
Harrison HealthPartners Center for Mental Health9633 Levin Rd NW, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 337-8200
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Psychiatry
- English
- Psychiatry
Dr. Faust accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faust has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faust.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.