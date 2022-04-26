See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. 

Dr. Falchook works at Pediatric and Adult Psychiatry of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric and Adult Psychiatry of South Florida
    1900 Glades Rd Ste 260, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 260-5031
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Selective Mutism Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Trichotillomania Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Falchook?

Apr 26, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Falchook for several years and she has helped me get better . We even tried holistic approaches , but medicines have improved my over all health . She is so kind and caring . She treats me like a normal human being and I appreciate that so much . I look forward to talking with her every visit . I am very grateful to Dr. Falchook for helping me with my health . I would recommend her to anyone . Thank you from the bottom of my heart Dr. Falchook!!!!
Virginia Oetzman — Apr 26, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Falchook to family and friends

Dr. Falchook's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Falchook

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD.

About Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1710277017
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falchook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Falchook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Falchook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Falchook works at Pediatric and Adult Psychiatry of South Florida in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Falchook’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Falchook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falchook.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Falchook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Falchook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Elizabeth Falchook, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.