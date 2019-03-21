Dr. Elizabeth Evers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Evers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Evers, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine.
Dr. Evers works at
Locations
Gary J Smith MD PC7640 Highway 70 S Ste 201, Nashville, TN 37221 Directions (615) 646-8098
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful doctor and a nice and caring person. I have been her patient since she went into business 29 years ago and she has always been there to answer any concerns for me or my family.
About Dr. Elizabeth Evers, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1861412405
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- East Tennessee State University/James H Quillen College Of Medicine
- Rhodes College, Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Evers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evers works at
Dr. Evers has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Evers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evers.
