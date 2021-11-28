See All Dermatologists in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD

Dermatology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD is a Dermatologist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Tennessee and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Dr. Ergen works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Knoxville, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology
    1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 209, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 524-2547

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University of Tennessee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation

Itchy Skin
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Birthmark
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Granuloma of Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Ulcer
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chickenpox
Cold Sore
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatomyositis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Excision
Hair Conditions
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rosacea
Scars
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Infections
Skin Tag Removal
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 28, 2021
    Dr. Elizabeth Ergen is the most involved, thorough, and caring doctor I have ever had. She treated me during a recent hospitalization for a serious case of cellulitis, and I have seen her on several follow up visits since my release. During my follow up visits at her office, Dr. Ergen sent me for lab work related to my continuing treatment. On each occasion, she personally called me to discuss the results. These calls occurred on three or four occasions, and some, I believe, were even outside of her normal office hours. I have never had this happen with any other doctor and I am still amazed and appreciative with the amount of time she spent with me on the phone, discussing not only my lab results, but also my ongoing treatment. You will not find a better doctor.
    Nov 28, 2021
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1821350521
    Education & Certifications

    • Uab Hospital
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    • University of Tennessee
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ergen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ergen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ergen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ergen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ergen works at Dermatology Associates of Knoxville in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ergen’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ergen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ergen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ergen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ergen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

