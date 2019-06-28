Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ensminger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Ensminger works at Pentucket Medical in Newburyport, MA with other offices in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.