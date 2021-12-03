Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
Princeton Baptist Medical Center3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 810, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 971-5135
Hospital Affiliations
- Grandview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ennis is an incredible and gifted doctor. In my first visit to her, she diagnosed my medical problem correctly in about 15 minutes. I had been struggling with symptoms for 2 years and no relief in sight. Within a few months she had my symptoms under control and my “old self” returning to normal. I have been using her for about 17 years. I trust her thoroughly. I highly recommend Dr. Ennis. I hope you will learn what I learned from/about her. She really cares about her patients. At this point she keeps my problem under control and I can talk with her as a trusted friend. Thank you Dr. Ennis for your amazing work with e all these years.
About Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Ennis works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.