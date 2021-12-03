See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. 

Dr. Ennis works at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton Baptist Medical Center
    3686 Grandview Pkwy Ste 810, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 971-5135

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypothyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Hypoparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    NPI Number
    • 1346330669
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ennis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ennis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ennis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ennis works at Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Ennis’s profile.

    Dr. Ennis has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ennis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ennis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ennis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ennis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

