Dr. Elizabeth Emrath, MD

Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Elizabeth Emrath, MD is a Pediatric Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Emrath works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    10 McClennan Banks Dr # MSC915, Charleston, SC 29401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    About Dr. Elizabeth Emrath, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1023309374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital
    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Emrath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Emrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Emrath works at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Emrath’s profile.

    Dr. Emrath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emrath.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

