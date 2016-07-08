See All Clinical Psychologists in Duluth, GA
Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD

Clinical Psychology
1.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD is a Clinical Psychologist in Duluth, GA. They graduated from Emory University.

Dr. Ellis works at Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD
    2400 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 165, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 476-1967
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2016
    Excellent listerner, insightful evaluator. Gives options and insights, but continues to modify her process based upon the response and needs of the patient.
    About Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1053478503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis works at Dr. Elizabeth Ellis, MD in Duluth, GA. View the full address on Dr. Ellis’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ellis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

