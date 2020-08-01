See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Dr. Elizabeth Eden, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Eden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Eden works at EDEN ELIZABETH A MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Elizabeth Eden, M.D., F.A.C.O.G.
    415 E 52nd St, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 355-7103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(17)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Elizabeth Eden, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1982798203
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
Undergraduate School
  • Colgate University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Elizabeth Eden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Eden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Eden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Eden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

