Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand works at
Locations
Family Medicine Associates of Northridge A Medical Group Inc.18350 Roscoe Blvd Ste 600, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 727-1515
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand has been my doctor and my mother's doctor for almost 18 years. I usually hate going to the doctor, but I am happy to see her! She is cheerful, explains everything clearly, and has helped me stay healthy. I am grateful to have a doctor that treats me as an individual and hears my concerns. She trains PAs through USC and I think they are getting more than medical training from her. She trains them to be good listeners. When my mother faced a life-threatening stroke, Dr. Eddy-Bertrand walked with me through my decisions.
About Dr. Elizabeth Eddy-Bertrand, MD
- Family Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Spanish and Tamil
Education & Certifications
- UCLA & Affil Hosps
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Cal State Northridge
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand works at
Dr. Eddy-Bertrand speaks Arabic, Spanish and Tamil.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Eddy-Bertrand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eddy-Bertrand.
