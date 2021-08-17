Dr. Elizabeth Eckhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eckhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Eckhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Eckhardt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank.
Dr. Eckhardt works at
Locations
-
1
M Health Fairview Clinic - Highland Park2155 Ford Pkwy, Saint Paul, MN 55116 Directions (651) 696-5050
-
2
Fairview Clinics Riverside606 24th Ave S Ste 700, Minneapolis, MN 55454 Directions (612) 672-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center - West Bank
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Eckhardt for around 5 years for GYN care. This past year I underwent my first pregnancy and was grateful to have Dr. Eckhardt's support during that process. She is someone who is not afraid to tell you what she would do in a situation, to advocate for her patients and ensure they're getting the best possible care, and to not overcomplicate things. I had a c-section delivery for my twins and Dr. Eckhardt not only delivered my twins on her day off because it was a better time for me, but also worked to make every last detail as easy as possible, because she knew the surgery was stressful for me. From calling ahead to ensure the technicians made me comfortable, to getting me Nitrous Oxide for stress relief, to holding my hands and telling jokes to distract me during my anesthesia, to visiting me in the hospital even when she wasn't conducting rounds, she showed genuine care for me as a human. I would recommend her to ANYONE looking for a compassionate and smart OB-GYN.
About Dr. Elizabeth Eckhardt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1992770036
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eckhardt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eckhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eckhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Eckhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eckhardt.
