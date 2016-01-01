See All Dermatologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD

Dermatology
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD is a dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. She currently practices at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic PC
    2020 N CHURCH STREET PL, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 457-4432

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Humana

About Dr. Elizabeth Dunlavey, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1407856305
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Medical Education

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dunlavey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dunlavey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dunlavey has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunlavey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunlavey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunlavey.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunlavey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunlavey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

