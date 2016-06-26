Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dovec, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Dovec works at AdventHealth Medical Group Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.