Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dolin, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Dolin works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Pulmonology in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.