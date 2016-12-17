Dr. Dolin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elizabeth Dolin, DO
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Dolin, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.
Dr. Dolin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tulsa Pulmonary and Allergy Consultants Inc1725 E 19th St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 749-5864
-
2
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-8381
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dolin?
Dr. Dolin has LITERALLY saved my son's life more than once. She is brilliant, authoritave & has truly been personally invested in her patient's recovery & well-being. In today's medical world of "Show me the money"; She is, "Show me the patient!" When I have been thinking my NEXT call was to a funeral home, she never gives up. Truly A REAL doctor, thank God!
About Dr. Elizabeth Dolin, DO
- Pulmonology
- English
- 1861673493
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dolin works at
Dr. Dolin has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Emphysema and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.