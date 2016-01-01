See All Oncologists in Neenah, WI
Dr. Elizabeth Dickson Michelson, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Neenah, WI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.

Dr. Dickson Michelson works at BayCare Clinic Gynecologic Oncology in Neenah, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    BayCare Clinic Gynecologic Oncology
    1136 Westowne Dr, Neenah, WI 54956 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 260-3002
  2. 2
    Aurora BayCare Medical Center - Aurora BayCare Gynecologic Oncology
    2845 Greenbrier Rd, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8208

  • Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
  • Aurora West Allis Medical Center

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Open

Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1669664744
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Dickson Michelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dickson Michelson has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dickson Michelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickson Michelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickson Michelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickson Michelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickson Michelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

