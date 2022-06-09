Dr. Elizabeth Derham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Derham, MD
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Derham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Cataract & Primary Eye Care840 Walnut St Ste 1230, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Derham?
Excellent world-class service. Extremely knowledgable with incredible dexterity, beside manner, and an ability to explain the procedure. Highly recommend her.
About Dr. Elizabeth Derham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1144481060
Education & Certifications
- Other Training
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Derham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Derham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Derham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Derham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.