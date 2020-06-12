Overview

Dr. Elizabeth De La Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. De La Garza works at Seven Oaks Women's Center in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.