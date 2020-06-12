Dr. Elizabeth De La Garza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Garza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth De La Garza, MD
Dr. Elizabeth De La Garza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Seven Oaks Womens Center Pllc7711 Louis Pasteur Dr Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-9500
Seven Oaks Women's Center9842 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 115, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 692-9500
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I'm 6 weeks postpartum from my first pregnancy with my baby boy. First off, Elizabeth De La Garza is hands down the BEST! Her amazing personality shines bright and the care she guided me through my entire pregnancy was tremendous. All though she didn't get to deliver my baby because I had an emergency c section with the on call doctor. She followed up with me everyday I spent in the hospital to make sure I was okay and that ment the most. Lastly, my husband says he approves, she was very sweet to answer the billions questions he had during the entire pregnancy. We love you Dr. De La Garza and thank you for all you do.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841634037
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Dr. De La Garza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De La Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Garza has seen patients for Amniocentesis and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De La Garza speaks Spanish.
