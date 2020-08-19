Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Associates of Southwest Washington8614 E Mill Plain Blvd Ste 400, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 254-5267
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
My experience with Dr. Dawson was quite good. I found her to be very thorough and professional. She focused on what looked concerning and explained to me the ones not to be concerned about. When the exam and treatment was finished she encouraged me to purchase a floppy wide brim hat and invest in sunscreen. All good suggestions and understandable. I'm a fan! BTW, her staff called me to inquire if a recent cancellation would be a better time for me? Much appreciated and helpful.
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1760676910
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dawson has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dawson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.