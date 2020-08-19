Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vancouver, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Dawson works at Dermatology Assocs Southwest WA in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.