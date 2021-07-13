Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Davis, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at LA Podiatry Group in West Palm Beach, FL with other offices in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.