Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Bloomington Office9801 DuPont Ave S Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Directions (952) 888-5800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Had a great experience...the staff were great and I was accommodated very well..
About Dr. Elizabeth Davis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Lindstrom Samuelson & Hardten
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.