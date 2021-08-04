Overview

Dr. Elizabeth Darr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Darr works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.