Dr. Elizabeth Darr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Elizabeth Darr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and CHA Cambridge Hospital.
Dr. Darr works at
Locations
CHA Cambridge Hospital1493 Cambridge St, Cambridge, MA 02139 Directions (617) 665-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- CHA Cambridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Agradeço muito pela sua competência enquanto médica, mas também pela pessoa atenciosa e gentil que sempre foi comigo quando mais precisei… Pouco mais de um mês após uma cirurgia não tão simples já me recuperei totalmente e voltei a todas as atividades normais. Muito obrigado.
About Dr. Elizabeth Darr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710145883
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- New York Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Beth Israel Med Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Emory University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darr works at
Dr. Darr has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darr speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Darr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darr.
